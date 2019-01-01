About Chris Jones

Chris Jones is executive vice president of marketing and services at Descartes. With over 30 years of experience in the supply chain market, he has held a variety of senior management positions including senior vice president at The Aberdeen Group’s Value Chain Research practice, executive vice president of marketing and corporate development for SynQuest, vice president and research director for Enterprise Resource Planning Solutions at The Gartner Group and associate director, operations and Technology, at Kraft General Foods.