Chris Kocek is the Founder and CEO of Gallant, an Austin, Texas-based strategy and design studio dedicated to building brands for a better world. Chris is a public speaker whose talks on creativity and innovation have been featured at strategic symposiums around the country as well as TEDx. He is the author of The Practical Pocket Guide to Account Planning(Yellow Bird Press, 2013).
