Chris Proulx is the CEO of eCornell, the online education platform of Cornell University. He is an online education innovator and for over a decade has led eCornell to maximize growth potential in the online learning space.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Chris Proulx is the CEO of eCornell, the online education platform of Cornell University. He is an online education innovator and for over a decade has led eCornell to maximize growth potential in the online learning space.