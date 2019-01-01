My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Chris Richardson

Chris Richardson

CEO, Linius Technologies

About Chris Richardson

 

Chris is a global entrepreneur and investor. He sits on the board of directors of Mirovoy Sales, a sales outsourcing company based in Prague, the Czech Republic; The Ibis Network Limited, a content marketing agency based in Hong Kong; and is a partner in CW Richardson & Associates, a management consulting firm focused on small technology businesses around the world.

With over 20 years of sales, marketing, and operations management experience, Chris brings Silicon Valley best practices to technology companies around the world.