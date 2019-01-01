My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Chris Williams

Chris Williams

Guest Writer
Managing Partner, Bracewell LLP, Dubai

About Chris Williams

Chris Williams is a member of Bracewell’s Business and Regulatory Group and also serves as the Managing Partner of the firm's Dubai office. His practice focuses on corporate and commercial work throughout the Middle East with particular experience in advising on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, complex commercial contracts and corporate advisory work. He has further experience of advising on labour and employment matters (contentious and non-contentious), and managing litigation disputes in the UAE. His clients are drawn from a variety of sectors including automotive, energy, oilfield services, manufacturing, consumer goods, defence, publishing, recruitment, healthcare and transportation.