My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Chris Wirthwein

Chris Wirthwein

Guest Writer
CEO of 5MetaCom

About Chris Wirthwein

Chris Wirthwein is CEO of 5MetaCom, an advertising, strategy, and brand advisory firm focusing on B2B brands. He helps clients people-power their brands, advising them on strategy, messaging, communications and tactical implementation in the marketplace. Chris has worked with many of the world's leading companies in medical devices, building products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agribusiness and other industries. Chris is the author of three books, including “The People Powered Brand – A Blueprint for B2B Brand and Culture Transformation" (Paramount Market Publishing, 2014).  He is a graduate of Butler University and resides in Carmel, Indiana. Write to him at cwirthwein@5metacom.com 

 

 