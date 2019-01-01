There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Chris Zook and James Allen
Chris Zook: Partner in Bain & Company’s Boston office & James Allen: Partner in Bain & Company’s London office
About Chris Zook and James Allen
Chris Zook is a partner in Bain & Company’s Boston office and has been a co-head of the firm’s global strategy practice for twenty years. James Allen is a partner in Bain & Company’s London office and a co-head of the firm’s global strategy practice. Zook & Allen are co-authors of The Founder’s Mentality: How to Overcome the Predictable Crises of Growth
.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?