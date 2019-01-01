My Queue

Chrissie Gorman

CEO of PowerForward

Chrissie Gorman is the co-founder and CEO of PowerForward, a leadership development platform based on the proven leadership approach of legendary Duke and USA basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski (Coach K) and co-founded by Creative Artists Agency (CAA). She previously worked at Bain & Company advising clients across a variety of industries and earned her MBA from Harvard Business School.