My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Christal Bemont

Christal Bemont

Guest Writer
SVP and GM, Global SMB, SAP Concur

About Christal Bemont

Christal Bemont is the SVP and GM of the global small and midsize business unit at SAP Concur, one of the world’s largest providers of integrated travel, expense and invoice management solutions.