Christi Downes serves as vice president for Global Talent Management & Diversity, HARMAN, where she is responsible for designing and implementing world-class talent strategies across the entire life cycle of talent management, with a focus on recruiting, performance management, succession planning, learning & development, and diversity & inclusion. Downes has 20 years of experience in human resources management. Prior to joining HARMAN, she held various HR Business Partner and Talent roles at Endo International, Lincoln Financial Group, Campbell Soup, BISYS Group and DLJ -- now Credit Suisse.