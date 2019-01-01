Christina D. Frangiosa focuses her combined litigation and transactional practice on intellectual property and technology law, counseling clients about copyright and trademarks, counterfeiting, infringement, unfair competition, false advertising, trade secrets, licensing and policy development. Active in the legal community, Frangiosa has served in leadership roles with the American Bar Association Section of Intellectual Property Law, provided legal commentary and articles in the media, led CLE sessions and publishes the Privacy and IP Law Blog. She graduated from Temple University School of Law and American University.