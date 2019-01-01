My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Christopher Evans

Christopher Evans

Guest Writer
Director, Collinson Group

About Christopher Evans

Christopher Evans joined Collinson Group as a Director in 2013 from Coty, a $4.6bn fragrance and cosmetics company with brands such as Calvin Klein, Davidoff, Adidas and Rimmel. His career there spanned 17 years and included both marketing and Managing Director responsibility within teams based in London, Dubai and New York. Christopher is responsible for uniting the complementary skills and experience we have across Collinson Group so that our clients can benefit from accessing this unique wealth of knowledge and capability.