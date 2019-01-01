Christopher Evans joined Collinson Group as a Director in 2013 from Coty, a $4.6bn fragrance and cosmetics company with brands such as Calvin Klein, Davidoff, Adidas and Rimmel. His career there spanned 17 years and included both marketing and Managing Director responsibility within teams based in London, Dubai and New York. Christopher is responsible for uniting the complementary skills and experience we have across Collinson Group so that our clients can benefit from accessing this unique wealth of knowledge and capability.