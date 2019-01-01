About Christopher Tracy
Christopher Tracy is president of Mvelopes by Finicity, a direct-to-consumer budgeting tool and financial wellness platform. Tracy graduated from Cal Poly before getting his MBA from Harvard Business School.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.