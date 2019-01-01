My Queue

Christopher Cabrera

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO, Xactly

About Christopher Cabrera

Christopher W. Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly Corporation, is a noted industry expert in issues relating to sales performance management, sales compensation and enterprise and on-demand/software-as-a-service delivery models. He was named the 2011 “Alumni Entrepreneur of the Year” by the Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies at the USC Marshall School of Business. Cabrera is the author of Game the Plan (River Grove Books, 2014) and co-author of Xactly Sales Compensation for Dummies (Wiley Publishing, 2006).