Charulata Ravi Kumar

Charulata Ravi Kumar

Director of Digital Marketing at SP Jain School of Global Management

About Charulata Ravi Kumar

Charulata Ravi Kumar is currently the Director, Digital Marketing and Metrics at SP Jain School of Global Management.

In his responsibility as CEO and as an advisor to changemakers in global organizations in marketing, technology and transformation strategies, he has had the privilege to lead the most talented teams, creating amazing customer experiences by brands, to make life more exciting.Simplifying integrated experiences in a complex new world, by seamlessly converging the forces of creative, technology and media to bring customers at the heart of the journey for clients, has been at the core. 

 