About Chuck Pistor

Chuck Pistor is the president and CEO of Miracle Method Surface Refinishing, the nation’s largest franchise organization providing professional refinishing of bathroom and kitchen fixtures. Starting with just a few dozen franchises, his added vision and direction has built the network to over 140 franchises which generate over $50 million in sales annually. Being able to transform baths and kitchens in just two to three days while saving up to 75 percent over replacement, has created widespread demand from both residential and commercial property owners which, in turn, continues to fuel Miracle Method’s rapid growth.