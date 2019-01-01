Cipha Sounds is not “most DJs.” Whether it's hosting the Hot 97 Morning Show for the past seven years, DJing, doing stand-up comedy or producing and hosting his monthly improv show “Take It Personal,” Cipha radiates personality, driving every project with his likeable demeanor and confident tastes. Cipha got his first break interning for Funkmaster Flex. Soon after that, he found himself spinning for Lil' Kim, Mos Def and Jay-Z. Cipha’s ear for talent made him a natural A&R executive for labels such as Rawkus,Tommy Boy Neptunes’ Star Trak imprint with Pharrell Williams, and Roc-A-Fella.