My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Clair Kim

Clair Kim

Guest Writer
Hybrid Buzz Strategist

About Clair Kim

A proud millennial entrepreneur,, Clair is a hybrid buzz strategist that works with emerging brands. With her coaching brand, Buzz with Clair, she mentors emerging brands to create buzz, and to achieve exposure and credibility. Clair is also an independent musician and lives a stage life under the name, “Whalie”. Her demo, “About You,” has charted in top 20 Pop on ReverbNation regional chart.