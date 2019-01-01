About Clair Kim

A proud millennial entrepreneur,, Clair is a hybrid buzz strategist that works with emerging brands. With her coaching brand, Buzz with Clair, she mentors emerging brands to create buzz, and to achieve exposure and credibility. Clair is also an independent musician and lives a stage life under the name, “Whalie”. Her demo, “About You,” has charted in top 20 Pop on ReverbNation regional chart.