Claudia M. Sheppard

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
Crecer o morir en los negocios
Déjenme decirles que las zonas de confort siempre están a la vuelta de la esquina, y representan un síntoma que no puede subestimarse. Si lo percibes en tu día a día, podría significar que, en lugar de crecer, tu negocio está en riesgo de muerte.
Grow or die in business
Let me tell you that comfort zones are always around the corner, and they represent a symptom that cannot be underestimated. If you perceive it in your day to day, it could mean that, instead of growing, your business is at risk of death.