Claudia M. Sheppard

crecimiento negocio

Crecer o morir en los negocios

Déjenme decirles que las zonas de confort siempre están a la vuelta de la esquina, y representan un síntoma que no puede subestimarse. Si lo percibes en tu día a día, podría significar que, en lugar de crecer, tu negocio está en riesgo de muerte.

Business Growth

Grow or die in business

Let me tell you that comfort zones are always around the corner, and they represent a symptom that cannot be underestimated. If you perceive it in your day to day, it could mean that, instead of growing, your business is at risk of death.

