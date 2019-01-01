My Queue

Colton Bollinger

Colton Bollinger

Guest Writer
Founder, Jumper Media

About Colton Bollinger

Colton Bollinger is the CEO of Jumper Media, which he founded in 2016 to help small businesses tell amazing brand stories on social media -- all day, every day. He brought on two other business-savvy leaders (also long-time friends) after seeing how most small businesses struggle to attract, engage and convert their audiences effectively on social. Today, using cutting-edge social tools and resources, Jumper Media helps over 3,000 businesses (of all shapes and sizes) connect with their target customers predictably and consistently.