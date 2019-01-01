About Colton Bollinger

Colton Bollinger is the CEO of Jumper Media, which he founded in 2016 to help small businesses tell amazing brand stories on social media -- all day, every day. He brought on two other business-savvy leaders (also long-time friends) after seeing how most small businesses struggle to attract, engage and convert their audiences effectively on social. Today, using cutting-edge social tools and resources, Jumper Media helps over 3,000 businesses (of all shapes and sizes) connect with their target customers predictably and consistently.