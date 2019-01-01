About Constance hotel and resorts
Constance Hotels & Resorts is a collection of luxury hotels in authentic destinations across the Indian Ocean. Beautiful Mauritius, Magical Maldives, True Seychelles, Authentic Madagascar & Soulful Zanzibar. From luxurious glitz to Robinson Crusoe-like escape, you will be whisked off to timeless adventures in our hotels surrounded by a turquoise lagoon and genuine personnel. Your choice of 5-star Resort is: Constance Belle Mare Plage (Mauritius), Constance Ephelia (Seychelles), Constance Moofushi (Maldives), Constance Tsarabanjina (Madagascar) and 5-star deluxe Hotels: Constance Prince Maurice (Mauritius), Constance Lemuria (Seychelles) and Constance Halaveli (Maldives).