Corene Summers is an expert in tailoring the ancient wisdom of meditation, mindfulness, yoga and holistic techniques to our modern world. She’s a certified Corporate Wellness Specialist©, founder of Artisan Farmacy, an international meditation & yoga teacher, Reiki Master, holistic life coach, writer, advisor & content contributor for the meditation.live App. Corene supports clients in advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep; increasing energy, focus creativity, innovation and success.