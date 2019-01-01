My Queue

Corene Summers

Corene Summers

Healer. Well-Being Expert. Fellow Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur | Ask an Expert
Talk with Corene Summers now!
Corene Summers is an expert in tailoring the ancient wisdom of meditation, mindfulness, yoga and holistic techniques to our modern world. She’s a certified Corporate Wellness Specialist©, founder of Artisan Farmacy, an international meditation & yoga teacher, Reiki Master, holistic life coach, writer, advisor & content contributor for the meditation.live App. Corene supports clients in advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep; increasing energy, focus creativity, innovation and success.

60-minute session

$175
Take a deep dive to learn big picture strategies and precision planning to help you achieve your goals.

30-minute session

$100
A power-packed conversation aimed at getting you efficient and effective solutions.
About Corene Summers

Corene Summers is an expert in tailoring the ancient wisdom of meditation, mindfulness, yoga and other holistic techniques to our modern world. She is an international meditation and yoga instructor, Reiki Master, holistic counselor and life coach, certified Corporate Wellness Specialist© and entrepreneur. As owner and founder of Artisan Farmacy, she helps her clients advance their health, careers and lives overall through cultivating effective methods to cope with stress, reduce tension and optimize sleep; leading to increased energy, focus, creativity and success. Over the last seven years, she has studied many ancient holistic tools for healing and self-care (meditation and mindfulness, yoga therapy and anatomy, nutrition and Ayurveda, relaxation techniques, reiki/energy principles, etc.) with incredible teachers throughout the U.S., India, Tibet, Nepal and Spain. Corene is also a meditation guide and advisor for the meditation.live meditation app, available in both Apple and Google App Stores, where you can view her on-demand videos and join for Live interactive sessions. This virtual studio platform is specifically designed for corporate wellness; motivating teams to boost productivity, reduce stress, improve creativity and innovation.

Areas of Expertise

Entrepreneurship
Meditation and Mindfulness
Holistic Life Coaching
Corporate Well-Being
Reiki
Yoga Therapy
Stress Relief
Creativity and Innovation
Focus and Productivity