Corey Tollefson is senior vice president and general manager for retail at Infor. Tollefson is responsible for leading a global team to develop, market and service the industry’s first cloud-based, retail suite of applications. He brings more than 20 years of experience to the team, having worked with some of the largest retailers in the world, including Macy’s, Safeway, Williams Sonoma and more.

Prior to joining Infor, Tollefson held a variety of roles in retail, including software development, license sales and product strategy. Most recently he served as the head of strategy for Oracle Retail, where he spent 11 years helping Oracle formulate its retail division following the Retek acquisition. Tollefson holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Management Information Systems from Saint Cloud State University -- G.R. Herberger College of Business.