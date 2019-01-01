Cory Sistrunk, president of the San Francisco-based multidisciplinary design practice Rapt Studio, is experienced with branding and experience design. He and his team help companies such as Adobe, Google and The North Face develop a strategic, holistic brand message that permeates everything from a logo and website to architecture and interior design. Rapt Studio has received global recognition for its work, most recently with the Interior Design Best of Year Award for its work on the Adobe Campus in Utah.
