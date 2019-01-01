About Court Chilton

Court Chilton is a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management. He has helped large organizations produce business results from learning, coaching and enterprise-wide change efforts for the last 20 years. His clients have included GE Capital, Deloitte, Fidelity, MIT, Bank of America, Ixis Asset Management, Novartis, Merck, Genzyme, Shire, TJX, Home Depot, Clifford Chance and Baker McKenzie. Court has worked with a number of educational institutions to design advanced courses, coach faculty and develop tools that help link learning with work. He has also served as part of a “coaching faculty” for MBA candidates.