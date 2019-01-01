Courtney Thurman and Entrepreneur Press

Connect Candidates with Clients for Profit!

When companies go looking for top business talent, they hire a "headhunter"-an executive recruiter. Executive recruiters are experts at locating star job candidates, leaders and managers of a caliber rarely discovered by the usual recruitment sources. And because business is growing more competitive each day and becoming more demanding of top-flight leadership and decision-making skills, companies are increasingly turning to executive recruiters to help them find the talent they need to stay competitive.

This comprehensive guide reveals the strategies used by the best executive search professionals in starting and running their own successful placement services. There are more tricks of the trade in this business than in many others-and we'll reveal what you really need to know:

How to network for both client and candidate leads

The difference between contingency and retainer fees

How to approach prospective candidates

Little known characteristics to look for in executive job candidates

The latest industry trends and fee information

Learn how to find the best talent for hire-and make good money doing it.