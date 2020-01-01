Craig Bay

Craig Bay

Digital marketing professional

About Craig Bay

Craig Bay is a veteran digital marketing professional with over nine years of experience working on digital marketing and CRM strategies in United States and the Middle East. He excels at creating and executing high-impact, results-driven campaigns across a variety of digital platforms. Currently, he is working as a digital marketing manager at Elitbuzz Technologies, a marketing and technology services company based in Dubai. He regularly provides freelance digital marketing consultancy to different companies and startups.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.