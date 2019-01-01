About Craig Greiwe

Craig Greiwe is the Senior Vice President and Head of Digital at Rogers & Cowan in Los Angeles, CA. A Columbia-educated lawyer and former Hollywood studio publicist, he has developed an expertise in marketing clients that range from startups to Fortune 500 companies by marrying data and storytelling. Greiwe was named to the 2017 Cynopsis Digital “It” List and is a finalist for PR News’ 2018 Digital Leader of the Year.