Dr. Craig R. Everett is assistant professor of finance at the Pepperdine Graziadio School of Business and Management and director of the Pepperdine Private Capital Markets Project. His teaching and research interests include entrepreneurial finance, private capital markets, business valuation and behavioral corporate finance. He has over 20 years of industry experience in management consulting (Accenture) and the aerospace & defense industry (Northrop Grumman). He has also been involved with multiple startup ventures. Everett has been actively engaged in children's financial literacy initiatives over the years, as both a classroom (K-12) financial literacy volunteer for Junior Achievement and a member of the curriculum advisory board for the National Financial Educators Council.