Craig Simpson has managed thousands of direct mail campaigns and grossed hundreds of millions in revenue for his clients over the past 15 years. Simpson is the owner of Simpson Direct Inc., a Grants Pass, Oregon-based direct marketing firm, and a respected speaker/presenter on the topic of direct mail. He is the co-author with Dan S. Kennedy of The Direct Mail Solution. He blogs at http://www.simpson-direct.com/blog/.
About Craig Simpson
Books By Craig Simpson
The Advertising Solution
The Advertising Solution
Influence Prospects, Multiply Sales, and Promote Your Brand
The Direct Mail Solution
The Direct Mail Solution
Direct mail marketing specialist Craig Simpson, joined by millionaire maker Dan Kennedy, reveal eye-opening facts about the power of direct mail, including this: IT WORKS.