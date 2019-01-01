My Queue

Craig Simpson

Craig Simpson

VIP Contributor
Author and Owner of Simpson Direct, Inc.

About Craig Simpson

Craig Simpson has managed thousands of direct mail campaigns and grossed hundreds of millions in revenue for his clients over the past 15 years. Simpson is the owner of Simpson Direct Inc., a Grants Pass, Oregon-based direct marketing firm, and a respected speaker/presenter on the topic of direct mail. He is the co-author with Dan S. Kennedy of The Direct Mail Solution. He blogs at http://www.simpson-direct.com/blog/.

Books By Craig Simpson

The Advertising Solution
Featured

The Advertising Solution

By Craig Simpson

Influence Prospects, Multiply Sales, and Promote Your Brand

Buy Now
The Direct Mail Solution
Featured

The Direct Mail Solution

By Craig Simpson

Direct mail marketing specialist Craig Simpson, joined by millionaire maker Dan Kennedy, reveal eye-opening facts about the power of direct mail, including this: IT WORKS.

Buy Now