FACT: More commerce is driven and wealth created by direct mail than any other media.

(TRUE BEFORE THE INTERNET AND TRUE NOW).

Direct mail marketing specialist Craig Simpson, joined by millionaire maker Dan Kennedy, reveal eye-opening facts about the power of direct mail, including this: IT WORKS.

Shutting down the misconceptions surrounding “new” versus “traditional” media, Simpson and Kennedy spotlight the only truths that matter—why among numerous surveys, direct mail consistently holds the #1 spot for customer acquisitions and retention, and how, if done right, it can increase your business by tenfold.

Benefiting from the authors combined 30 years in direct marketing, you will master guidelines for what works and what doesn’t, gain powerful insight from real-life business campaigns, and learn step by step how to build a results-producing promotional campaign that literally pushes the envelope for new business and sales.