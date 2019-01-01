About Curtis Feeny
Curtis Feeny is the managing director of Voyager Capital, a leading technology venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley. He has expertise in SaaS, enterprise software, wireless infrastructure, and Smart Grid technologies, and has invested in industry prominent companies such as Ayla Networks, SeeCommerce (acquired by Teradata), Sensys Networks, and more. Curtis has served on 14 boards, both public and private, and was a senior executive at the Stanford Management Company and Trammell Crow prior to joining Voyager in 2000. Curtis has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS in mechanical engineering.