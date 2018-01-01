Cy Scott

Co-founder and CEO of Headset, Inc.

Cy Scott is co-founder and CEO of Headset, Inc., bringing data driven insights to the cannabis industry. Headset helps companies in cannabis succeed by promoting better decision making via market intelligence offerings and operational insights in a sleek, intuitive and easy-to-use package. Prior to founding Headset, Cy cofounded Leafly. Since Leafly’s inception in 2010, Cy helped to grow the site into the world’s leading cannabis information resource, a model of a successful ancillary brand in this new emerging industry. Along with his work at Headset, Cy founded a monthly Cannabis Tech Meetup hosting cannabis entrepreneurs and technology developers, which has now expanded into multiple regions throughout the US. Cy’s favorite strain is Super Lemon Haze.

The 3 Data Sets Essential to Establishing Your Cannabis Brand
The 3 Data Sets Essential to Establishing Your Cannabis Brand

A lot of people want a foothold in the cannabis business. Knowing the market and your competition is essential.
Broad Voter Approval for Cannabis Has Likely Ignited Explosive Growth
Broad Voter Approval for Cannabis Has Likely Ignited Explosive Growth

The 2016 elections are widely seen as a tipping point opening a flood of new investment in the cannabis industry.
Fund-raising in Cannabis, Initially Slow, Is Going Higher and Higher
Fund-raising in Cannabis, Initially Slow, Is Going Higher and Higher

You would have been hard pressed, just a few years ago, to find investments outside of family-office groups. Then Washington and Colorado legalized.
