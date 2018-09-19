Guest Writer

Managing Partner KCSA Strategic Communications & Co-founder of Industry Power Women

Cynthia Salarizadeh is managing partner of KCSA Strategic Communications, founder and CEO of the entrepreneur tech suite, AxisWire.com as well as the co-founder of Green Market Media (GMM), a holding company headquartered in New York City with a West Coast office in Los Angeles. GMM is positioned to be a leader in cannabis media and will house a portfolio of online media publications centered around the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. The first news site that launched under this holding company is the popular Green Market Report. Salarizadeh also recently co-founded the women’s network, Industry Power Women, to provide resources to female entrepreneurs.

With more than fifteen years of seasoned public and media relations as well as strategic communications expertise, Salarizadeh brought with her a proven level of professionalism, achievement and dedication to her abilities as a trusted adviser and consultant to the cannabis industry. She is the co-founder of the cannabis financial news site Green Market Report as well as a contributing writer for CNBC, Marijuana Venture, MJINews.com and The Weed Blog. Salarizadeh has published pieces on B-corps, security and water management in the cannabis space.

In addition, she is the creator and publisher of the Cannabis Trend Report and the Cannabis Brand Report.