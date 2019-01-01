My Queue

Dalal Alrubaishi

Lecturer, Princess Nourah University, Saudi Arabia

About Dalal Alrubaishi

Dalal Alrubaishi is a lecturer at Princess Nourah University. After earning her MBA she lectured in several Riyadh universities on Strategic Management. Currently on a scholarship to complete her PhD in the U.K. from Royal Holloway, University of London, Alrubaishi is also a founding member of CellA, The Saudi Professional Women’s Network. CellA is a non-profit initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia targeting professional women’s empowerment and mutual support through a combination of services, activities, professional programs, and networking.