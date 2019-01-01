Dale Winston is chairwoman and CEO of Battalia Winston, one of the largest woman-owned executive search firms in the United States. Winston’s career in executive search spans over 25 years. She has successfully recruited board members and high profile CEO’s, CFO’s and senior management to many of the top publicly and privately held companies throughout North America and abroad.
