Dan Adler

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of WinkBeds

About Dan Adler

Dan Adler is a lawyer turned serial entrepreneur. Adler is founder and CEO of WinkBeds, a luxury mattress brand with a mission to unite the latest innovations in sleep tech with time-tested and handmade manufacturing techniques, headquartered in New York City. The company was founded with his belief in a direct-to-consumer business model to ensure customers are getting the highest-quality products at the best prices with great customer service. Adler earned his BA from Penn State University, where he was a member of the men’s basketball team, and his JD from the Cardozo School of Law.