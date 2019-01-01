About Dan Adler
Dan Adler is a lawyer turned serial entrepreneur. Adler is founder and CEO of WinkBeds, a luxury mattress brand with a mission to unite the latest innovations in sleep tech with time-tested and handmade manufacturing techniques, headquartered in New York City. The company was founded with his belief in a direct-to-consumer business model to ensure customers are getting the highest-quality products at the best prices with great customer service. Adler earned his BA from Penn State University, where he was a member of the men’s basketball team, and his JD from the Cardozo School of Law.