My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dan Behrendt

Dan Behrendt

Guest Writer
Technical Communications Director at Microsoft

About Dan Behrendt

Daniel Behrendt is a technical communications director at Microsoft. He received his MBA from the University of Washington, Michael G. Foster School of Business, and he is on the board of advisors of The Sociable.