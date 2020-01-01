Dan Bolton is the owner and Director of Dan Bolton Creative Management Agency.

A member of the British Business Group Dubai and Northern Emirates, Dan is an artist director and creative producer with over 21 years of experience and an extensive global network in the live events, entertainment and performance industry. Specializing in artist management, choreography, and the conceptualization, creation, and delivery of live performances, he has worked alongside brands and clients to create unique and compelling performances for events such as ceremonies, corporate launches, public spectacles, and more around the globe.

Bolton’s credits include the Jakarta Palambang Asian Games 2018 opening and closing ceremonies where he was the associate choreographer and chartist, artist director for the inauguration of the Louvre Abu Dhabi in 2017, part of the flash team for the 2017 Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations, creative producer for the AFC champions league final pre-match opening ceremony in 2016, along with a host of other leading international shows that include the London and Athens Olympic Games opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the Manchester and Glasgow Commonwealth Games opening and closing ceremonies.