About Dan Finnigan
Dan Finnigan is Jobvite’s fearless leader, bringing over twenty-five years of experience launching and growing high-powered Internet businesses. But Dan wasn’t always an executive. In his college days, he played drums in a rock band, and after college, he worked a number of years as a newspaper reporter. These jobs required a healthy balance of creativity, autonomy, and networking skill. As Dan continued his post-graduate career, with companies such as Yahoo and Knight Ridder, he never forgot the importance of those elements. Today, Dan works to ensure that Jobvite’s technology helps enterprises source dedicated, high-quality talent, while also assisting job seekers in finding meaningful work. He excels at leading by example, and he continues to drive innovation in everything we do.