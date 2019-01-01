Dan Kennedy and Jason Marrs

Take CONTROL of your PROFITS

Millionaire maker Dan S. Kennedy and marketing strategist Jason Marrs dare you to re-examine your every belief about pricing and empower you to take a more creative, more effective, bold approach to your price and prosperity.

Kennedy and Marrs don't offer little tricks, like new ways to say 50% off, half off, or 2 for 1. They tell you the secret to setting prices for the greatest gain. Then they teach you how to avoid the ultimate price and fee failures like attracting customers who buy by price. You'll discover how to compete with FREE, learn how to discount without damage, and uncover the key to price elasticity. Most importantly, you'll grasp how to use price to your extreme advantage and grant yourself the power to be as profitable as possible.

Reveals: