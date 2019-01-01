My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dan Kennedy and Jason Marrs

About Dan Kennedy and Jason Marrs

Dan S. Kennedy is a strategic advisor, marketing consultant and coach in Phoenix. Jason Marrs is a pricing and marketing strategist who coaches entrepreneurs and professionals in overcoming price reluctance and resistance. He is based in the New York City area. Kennedy and Marrs are the co-authors of No B.S. Price Strategy from Entrepreneur Press.

Books By Dan Kennedy and Jason Marrs

No B.S. Price Strategy
Featured

No B.S. Price Strategy

By Dan Kennedy and Jason Marrs

The Ultimate No Holds Barred Kick Butt Take No Prisoners Guide to Profits, Power, and Prosperity

Buy Now