Dan Novaes, at the age of 25, brings a decade of entrepreneurial experience to his role as co-founder & CEO of MobileX Labs, a Chicago-based app solutions company. He started his first company at the age of 15 with $1K and built it up to a $2M valuation. A graduate of Indiana’s Kelley School of Business, Dan is a self-taught entrepreneur and used his skills and education to establish his brand across international e-commerce, consumer products, apparel, and web media industries (elekteks.com, fafmag.com, goiflask.com). Dan’s companies have generated over $16M in revenue to date.