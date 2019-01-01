About Dan Ruch

Dan Ruch is the founder and CEO of Rocketrip, a tech platform utilizing Incentivized behavioral change to align employee and employer interests. Ruch's avid interest for intersecting business with behavioral processes began at the University of Wisconsin where he majored in psychology. With Rocketrip, Ruch aims to humanize business travel with the first solution to introduce the incentive-based approach to expense management. A native New Yorker, Ruch is a company culture enthusiast who wholeheartedly believes in a “no jerks” policy.