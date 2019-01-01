Who Are These People That Have All The Money?

AND WHERE ARE THEY SPENDING IT?

You demand to know! And this book has the answers. Applying his candid advice and direct-response expertise to the affluent communities you’re dying to earn money from, millionaire maker Dan S. Kennedy presents No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent.

Packed with real-world stories from businesses who’ve come before you and made it—plus tried-and-true tactics from experts like Cindy Cyr and Craig Simpson—Kennedy shows you how to attract the customers and clients for whom price is not a determining factor. You’ll learn how to:

Create marketing magic inspired by strategies from Ritz-Carlton, Disney, Dove, AARP, Dr. Oz, Starbucks, Williams-Sonoma, and DeBeers, to name a few

inspired by strategies from Ritz-Carlton, Disney, Dove, AARP, Dr. Oz, Starbucks, Williams-Sonoma, and DeBeers, to name a few Harness E-Factors —the surprising emotional “buy” triggers that today’s affluent find irresistible

—the surprising emotional “buy” triggers that today’s affluent find irresistible Craft million-dollar marketing systems with step-by-step instructions and actionable techniques

with step-by-step instructions and actionable techniques Leverage the power of membership programs that apply to any business…from pizza shops and medical practices to retail stores and pet hotels

The time is now to sell to those who will always be spending!