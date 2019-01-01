My Queue

Dan S. Kennedy

Dan S. Kennedy

VIP Contributor
Author, Strategic Advisor, Consultant, and Business Coach

About Dan S. Kennedy

DAN S. KENNEDY is a strategic advisor, consultant, business coach, and author of the popular No B.S. book series. He directly influences more than one million business owners annually. 

Books By Dan S. Kennedy

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent
No B.S. Direct Marketing
No B.S. Direct Marketing
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent
