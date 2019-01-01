Dan S. Kennedy & Chip Kessler

BUILD YOUR BRAND TRIBE. DON'T BUY IT.

Millionaire maker Dan S. Kennedy, joined by successful franchisor Forrest Walden and brand strategist Jim Cavale, debunk the brand-building lies and myths shared by small business owners and entrepreneurs and deliver a heavy dose of reality—YOUR BRAND SHOULD BE A HAPPY, FREE BY-PRODUCT OF DIRECT MARKETING—NOT PURCHASED OUTRIGHT.

Kennedy and his co-authors don't offer a strategy for creating a company logo, writing a slogan or issuing a press release. You won't learn how to follow in the footsteps of big brand advertisers (and thus, brand-build your business into bankruptcy). This book isn't about buying brand power. It's about getting a highly valuable brand—FREE.

Learn how to:

Sell to customers to build the brand (Don't build the brand to sell to customers)

(Don't build the brand to sell to customers) Direct the relationships between Front-End ROI , Back-End ROI , and Your Brand

, , Acquire and leverage the hands-down best lead generation tool: Referrals

Avoid giant audiences and determine who the right audiences are (hint: those ready to do business with you)

and determine who the right audiences are (hint: those ready to do business with you) Merge, integrate, and cross-breed direct response with a brand message

Make your brand about a movement—stop marketing to customers and start involving them

Discover the principles behind power-house brands that didn't pour oceans of money into branding their business. Then, master these truths for yourself, put them into practice, and gain your own brand tribe—customers who believe in, promote, and buy your brand.