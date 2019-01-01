About Dan Schawbel
Dan Schawbel is a New York Times bestselling author, and the research director at Future Workplace. He's the author of two career books: Promote Yourself and Me 2.0. His next book, Back to Human: How Great Leaders Create Connection in the Age of Isolation, will be released in November 2018. Through his companies, he’s conducted dozens of research studies and worked with major brands including American Express, GE, Microsoft, Virgin, IBM, Coca Cola and Oracle. Schawbel produces a free monthly newsletter on workplace trends and career tips.