Daniel Scott

Daniel Scott

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-founder & CEO of Spotlight Advisory Group

Dan Scott is the co-founder and CEO of Spotlight Advisory Group. He works with artists, athletes, entrepreneurs and other creatives to discover their life purpose and turn that purpose into a sustainable enterprise that maximizes their impact on society and culture.

https://www.spotlightadvisorygroup.com/

The Business Traveler's Journal

4 Lessons I Learned From 11-Year-Old Will Smith

Since hearing Will Smith's story more than 10 years ago, I have not stopped thinking about it.

The Business Traveler's Journal

4 lecciones que aprendí de Will Smith, de 11 años

Desde que escuché la historia de Will Smith hace más de 10 años, no he dejado de pensar en ella.

The Business Traveler's Journal

4 Ways to Spark Your Creativity

Many of us lose touch with our creative intuition over time and bury it deep down inside.

The Business Traveler's Journal

4 formas de despertar tu creatividad

Muchos de nosotros perdemos el contacto con nuestra intuición creativa con el tiempo y la enterramos en lo más profundo.

Finance

Why the Rich Need to Stop Worrying About Being Taxed

The rich need to focus less on avoiding estate taxes and focus more on finding their life purpose if they want to create generational wealth.

Finanzas

Por qué los ricos deben dejar de preocuparse por los impuestos

Los ricos deben concentrarse menos en evitar los impuestos a la herencia y concentrarse más en encontrar el propósito de su vida si quieren crear riqueza generacional.

The Business Traveler's Journal

The 4 Biggest Problems Causing Entrepreneurs Unnecessary Stress

This article discusses four major sources of stress in an entrepreneur's life that can be easily let go, freeing up the time and energy needed to focus on the problems that matter and that they were meant to solve.

The Business Traveler's Journal

Los 4 mayores problemas que causan un estrés innecesario a los empresarios

Este artículo analiza cuatro fuentes principales de estrés en la vida de un emprendedor que se pueden dejar ir fácilmente, liberando el tiempo y la energía necesarios para concentrarse en los problemas que importan y que estaban destinados a resolver.

The Business Traveler's Journal

9 Tips for Finding Your Life Purpose

I have spent most of my professional career asking the question: What does life purpose mean and how does one find and fulfill it?

