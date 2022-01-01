Signing out of account, Standby...
Daniel Scott
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-founder & CEO of Spotlight Advisory Group
4 Lessons I Learned From 11-Year-Old Will Smith
Since hearing Will Smith's story more than 10 years ago, I have not stopped thinking about it.
4 lecciones que aprendí de Will Smith, de 11 años
Desde que escuché la historia de Will Smith hace más de 10 años, no he dejado de pensar en ella.
4 Ways to Spark Your Creativity
Many of us lose touch with our creative intuition over time and bury it deep down inside.
4 formas de despertar tu creatividad
Muchos de nosotros perdemos el contacto con nuestra intuición creativa con el tiempo y la enterramos en lo más profundo.
Why the Rich Need to Stop Worrying About Being Taxed
The rich need to focus less on avoiding estate taxes and focus more on finding their life purpose if they want to create generational wealth.
Por qué los ricos deben dejar de preocuparse por los impuestos
Los ricos deben concentrarse menos en evitar los impuestos a la herencia y concentrarse más en encontrar el propósito de su vida si quieren crear riqueza generacional.
The 4 Biggest Problems Causing Entrepreneurs Unnecessary Stress
This article discusses four major sources of stress in an entrepreneur's life that can be easily let go, freeing up the time and energy needed to focus on the problems that matter and that they were meant to solve.
Los 4 mayores problemas que causan un estrés innecesario a los empresarios
Este artículo analiza cuatro fuentes principales de estrés en la vida de un emprendedor que se pueden dejar ir fácilmente, liberando el tiempo y la energía necesarios para concentrarse en los problemas que importan y que estaban destinados a resolver.
9 Tips for Finding Your Life Purpose
I have spent most of my professional career asking the question: What does life purpose mean and how does one find and fulfill it?