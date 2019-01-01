About Dana Khairallah
Dana Khairallah is the sole writer and content creation specialist at ivysays.com, a lifestyle blog featured in several regional print and web publications. Through her work as a freelance content copywriter and on SEO with several corporate entities, Khairallah has built her expertise as a knowledgeable and experienced social media specialist working with both brands and personalities on social media. She has devised online strategies for several renowned Middle East brands, and most notably currently develops and manages the social media strategy and presence, as well as online and offline copywriting of a leading beauty brand and tier one personalities in the Middle East. A graduate of the University of Toronto with a BA in Professional Writing and Communications, she is also regularly commissioned as the social media trainer for several brands, most notably in the technology retail sector. Khairallah served as a Program Officer on an extensive portfolio for the National Democratic Institute (NDI) for a period of four years, a multinational organization working to support and strengthen democratic institutions worldwide. Khairallah’s first passion in the field of communications is brand and personality reputation management consulting.