Dana Poleg is Vice President of Marketing at Kaltura, where she has been instrumental in revolutionizing the way the company targets potential customers as well as greatly expanding the company’s global reach. Before arriving at Kaltura, she served as head of Global Demand Generation at the NASDAQ-traded Big Data software company NICE. Previous marketing roles have included portfolio marketing, product marketing, and strategic marketing at Siemens, Comverse, and McCann Ericsson. She holds an MBA from the University of Jerusalem in marketing and finance.