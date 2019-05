Daniel Andrew graduated from Harvard in 2007 with a B.A. in government. At the school, he founded the "Hahvahd Tour,” which has grown into Trademark Tours, LLC -- a local tour company servicing Harvard and MIT. In 2011, Andrew started his second business, City Wine Tours, LLC , which operates wine-tasting tours in Boston and New York City. In 2013, Trademark Tours was recognized by the SBA as a Small Business Exporter of the Year for its work with international visitors.