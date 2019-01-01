Daniel Black is the CEO and Founder of Glass-Media, the Dallas-based marketing technology company bringing innovation to the storefront. Glass-Media aims to shatter the standard of traditional POP (digital point of presence) by using its proprietary technology and software platform to elevate the relationship that brick-and-mortar retailers have with their street-level customers. Glass-Media does this by projecting a brand's marketing content onto its storefront windows.
