My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Daniel Black

Daniel Black

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Glass-Media

About Daniel Black

Daniel Black is the CEO and Founder of Glass-Media, the Dallas-based marketing technology company bringing innovation to the storefront. Glass-Media aims to shatter the standard of traditional POP (digital point of presence) by using its proprietary technology and software platform to elevate the relationship that brick-and-mortar retailers have with their street-level customers. Glass-Media does this by projecting a brand's marketing content onto its storefront windows.

 

 

 